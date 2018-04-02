Cleaver, Congress Members Visit American Jailed in Cuba

By: The Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) - Four U.S. House members have met with an American government subcontractor who is serving a 15-year prison sentence in Cuba.

The delegation includes U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, Sam Farr and Barbara Lee of California and Gregory Meeks of New York.

Cleaver says they are hoping to start negotiations on securing the release of Alan Gross, a Maryland native.

Lee says it is time for both countries to "make a serious commitment" to serious negotiations.

The delegation also met Monday with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Gross was arrested in 2009 after he was caught setting up hard-to-detect Internet networks for Cuba's small Jewish community on a U.S. government contract. Havana considers such programs to be an affront to its sovereignty.