Cleaver, Sutley to Tour KC Area Green Projects

GLADSTONE (AP) - A top presidential adviser on the environment is due in the Kansas City area to tour sustainable energy projects.

Nancy Sutley chairs the White House Council on Environmental Quality. She planned to join Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, a Kansas City Democrat, at a groundbreaking Tuesday in Kansas City for a geothermal-powered home.

Cleaver and Sutley also plan to visit MINDDRIVE, a nonprofit organization that teaches urban youth about green technology. They were also to tour Kansas City's Green Impact Zone, a 150-block area designated for job creation and improved energy efficiency.