Clementine Wilkerson Never Misses the Series

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- If there's a World Series being played in St. Louis, you can bet Clementine Wilkerson will be there. After all, she's been to every World Series game ever played in St. Louis.

Wilkerson is 98. She was just a teenager when the Cardinals went to the World Series for the first time in 1926, beating Babe Ruth and the New York Yankees.

This year, they're back for the 18th time, seeking their National League-best 11th World Series title. KTVI-TV reports that Wilkerson was there, bundled up in the blustery cold for the Cardinals' 3-2 win over Texas in Game 1 on Wednesday night.