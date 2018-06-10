Clergy, others gather in Missouri to condemn racism

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Clergy and others have gathered in St. Louis and a nearby suburb to denounce racism and hatred after a chaotic white supremacist rally turned deadly in Virginia.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the clergy met Sunday on the steps of the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. The location was picked because of its connection to the landmark Dred Scott case involving the rights of African-Americans prior to the Civil War. Another group of about 200 converged later in the day in nearby Forest Park.

The gatherings were among several around the nation over the weekend after a woman was killed when a man plowed his car into counter-protesters at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Two Virginia troopers died in a helicopter crash later in the day.