Clergy protest grand jury decision near Ferguson

CLAYTON (AP) - Clergy and others who blocked morning traffic in the St. Louis suburb where the Ferguson grand jury decision was announced have ended their protest without any apparent arrests being made.

About 100 demonstrators assembled in downtown Clayton, Missouri, shortly after sunrise Tuesday and spent several hours blocking intersections, singing spirituals and chanting, "This is what theology looks like." They also observed a 4½-minute moment of silence to mark the 4½ hours that Brown's body remained on the Ferguson street before it was removed.

Many protesters wore orange reflective vests identifying themselves as clergy.

The demonstrators would block intersections for up to 10 minutes at a time before moving to another. Police monitored the demonstration, which was one of many planned for Tuesday in the St. Louis area.

