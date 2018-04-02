Clerk charged with shooting teen for allegedly stealing cookies

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City store clerk has been charged after a teenager was shot while he allegedly was shoplifting some cookies.

Jackson County prosecutors said 26-year-old Mohammed Abdi was charged Wednesday with armed criminal action. Police said he shot a 16-year-old in the leg Tuesday at a Pic N Save store as the teen was walking out the door.

Witnesses told police Abdi shot the teenager, who was found injured on a sidewalk outside the store.

The Kansas City Star reports video surveillance shows the boy walking toward the exit as Abdi pulls a gun from his waistband and fires a shot.

Online court records do not indicate that Abdi has an attorney.