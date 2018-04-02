Click appeals denial of Missouri unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA (AP) — The University of Missouri is fighting a former assistant professor's effort to collect unemployment benefits after she was fired for conduct during campus protests.

Melissa Click, an assistant professor, was fired in February after a videotaped confrontation of her calling for "some muscle" to remove a student videographer from a protest area in November.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports University of Missouri system spokesman John Fougere said in an email the university is fighting Click's unemployment claim "because according to state statute, an employee is not entitled to unemployment benefits when discharged for misconduct."

A hearing was held Wednesday in Jefferson City by a referee who takes evidence in appeals after a decision is made on a benefits application. Click's lawyer at the hearing couldn't be reached for comment.