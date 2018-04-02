Click-it-or Ticket Campaign Kicks Off in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police Sergeant Doug Ruediger came into his office Monday morning to find paperwork for another teen traffic accident. It's a problem he said is preventable if drivers and passengers would buckle up.

"This happens more often than it should," said Ruediger. "People need to buckle up."

While Missouri has a primary law for the driver to have their seat belt on, there is still no primary law for passengers to buckle up. Jefferson City law enforcement has joined statewide law enforcement encouraging people to buckle up with the Click-it-or-Ticket campaign.

Evidence proves that wearing a seatbelt can save lives. In 2013, 63 percent of those killed in car crashes were not wearing their seat belts.

"This is a regular day for us, but this campaign can reach more people and show how important it is to buckle up," said Ruediger.

Jefferson City Police target teens for Click-it-or-Ticket this season because teens are busy with activities like prom.