Climate advocates rally for policy change in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people gathered in Columbia Sunday afternoon to advocate for environmental policy change in mid-Missouri and nationwide.

The People's CoMo Climate March and Rally began at the Courthouse Plaza with a series of guest speakers and local organizations passing out information.

Laura Wacker is the Earth Day Coordinator for Columbia Area Earth Day Festival and a Program Director at Mid-Missouri Peaceworks. Wacker helped organize Sunday's Climate March and Rally.

"We are demanding action. We are trying to do this to coincide with the UN climate meetings that are taking place in New York City on Tuesday," she said. "It's a very important time to get these major leaders on board with climate action, especially leaders in the US."

Wacker said the advocates planned to march to Senator Roy Blunt and Senator Claire McCaskill's downtown offices following the speakers. She said the marchers planned to leave notes on their doors with suggestions for possible policy changes.

"There's a lot that we could be negative about, but we're here to act and we want change done and we're ready to move towards it. I think everyone here is willing to sacrifice the things that need to be sacrificed in order to make this planet a more livable place."

The march and rally coincided with the People's Climate March in New York City, which also took place over the weekend.