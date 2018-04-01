Clinic Operator Admits to Misbranded Botox Charge

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The operator of a St. Louis County medical clinic has pleaded guilty to federal charges, admitting giving misbranded Botox to patients.

Federal prosecutors on Monday announced that 52-year-old Thomas Greg Martin pleaded guilty to one felony charge of receiving misbranded Botox from a foreign unlicensed drug wholesaler.

Martin ran Aestheticare LLC, which operated at several St. Louis County locations. He admitted purchasing Botox from an unlicensed drug wholesale for a price far cheaper than the typical price. He purchased the misbranded drug more than 50 times over a period of more than two years without telling patients.

Martin's lawyer told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Martin is regretful. Attorney Will Goldstein says it is not believed that any of the clinic's clients were adversely affected.