Clinton Building Collapse Kills Civic Leader

Investigators don't know why the Elks Lodge in Clinton collapsed Monday night, temporarily trapping 10 people in the century-old building. Rescue workers found 32-year-old Tony Komer's body in the rubble of the building about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Henry County coroner said Komer, the leader of the lodge, died when the ceiling fell on him.

Some members of the lodge had just finished supper about 7:30 p.m. Monday and were waiting for their meeting to start when the three-story building collapsed. About 50 people were in the building, most of them on the second floor, when the collapse caused several to crash through to the first floor.

One man said it happened too fast for anyone to react. Officials have asked a structural engineer to try to figure out what happened.

Clinton residents are watching, waiting and wishing they could do more.

"I wanted to help," said Cecelia Last. "I could hear people shouting, 'Help, help, help!'" said Red Cross worker Jeffrey Last. "All you could see was glass and bricks."