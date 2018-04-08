Clinton Building Collapse Kills One

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

32-year-old Tony Komer was the only casualty of the collapse, which trapped nine people overnight. Workers had slowly worked to take down the building before removing Komer's body. Komer was remembered as a loving family man, a generous friend and a devoted brother to the other Elks. While residents and lodge members mourned Komer, they gave thanks that nearly everyone escaped. Don Eaton, one of nine men trapped, says many more people would have been on the third floor of the building where Komer was if the building had stood for another half hour.