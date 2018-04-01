Clinton chooses Tim Kaine as running mate

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton said in a text message to supporters that she's picked Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to join her on the Democratic ticket as their party's nominee for vice president.

In the message, Clinton said: "I'm thrilled to tell you this first: I've chosen Sen. Tim Kaine as my running mate."

Kaine is expected to join Clinton at a rally in Florida on Saturday.

A favorite since the start of Clinton's search for a running mate, Kaine is a former governor of the battleground state and former mayor of Richmond.

Kaine won election to the Senate four years ago after serving as the chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Clinton is choosing Kaine from a group that included Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.