Clinton Honors Fallen Elks Leader

Local Elks members are fathers, brothers and, in Rhonda Diehl's case, her husband. So she's screen printing 700 armbands in memory of former exalted ruler Tony Komer, who died in the rubble of the three-story building.

"A community as small as ours, when something tragic happens, everybody just kind of pulls together and you just do what you have to do," said Diehl.

The building collapse also destroyed Maureen Wallace's alteration business, so she's helping make the armbands in time for Komer's funeral on Friday, as well as for Saturday's annual Independence Day parade.

Wallace is using her grandchildren's playroom as a sewing room with her kitchen as an assembly line for the armbands.

"It means a lot to me because I feel like I'm personally involved in what they're trying to do, you know, that means a lot to me," she explained.

"I've lived here since I was in third grade," added Wallace. "And you just know everyone, and you feel close to everyone."

This weekend's Olde Glory Days Festival will take place at the high school, rather than the town square. There's no word yet from investigators about what caused the building to collapse.