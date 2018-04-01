Clock running out for Missouri transportation funding fix

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers did not take action this session on additional funds for transportation, a priority for Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey, of St. Charles, said lawmakers will need to work out a solution next session, because they failed to do so this year.

The Missouri Department of Transportation faces a looming shortfall in fiscal year 2017, when the state will not be able to fully match federal money. It plans to fully maintain just one-quarter of the state's 32,000-mile system.

A proposal to increase the gas tax faltered this year.

The transportation department says a higher tax would have to start in January, when lawmakers return, to provide enough to fully match federal funds.