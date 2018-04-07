Clock Ticking, Missouri Man Aims to Halt Execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a condemned Missouri man's request for a stay of execution.
William Rousan, 57, is scheduled to be executed at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for killing a southeast Missouri farm couple 21 years ago.
His attorneys had petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court for the stay on Tuesday after the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals declined to reconsider an earlier denial of the stay request.
Rousan's attorney are also seeking clemency from Gov. Jay Nixon.
