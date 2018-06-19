Close Races Drive Voters Turn Out

COLUMBIA - While thousands of folks flocked to the ballot box, Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren said this year's turnout might not break the record set in 2008.

Officials say one reason for the good turnout is a close race in both the Missouri Senate and the Presidental contests.

Boone County voter Beverly Robison voted for her first time. "Because we always sit around and talk about how things need to be changed," Robison said. "I need to lead by example. That's why I decided to stop just talking about it. I want to put into the solution, not problems."

Missouri's polls remain opened until 7 p.m. Tuesday.