Closed Campus For Columbia Schools

COLUMBIA - Friday marks one week since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the end of the Mayan calendar. Those events and rumors of threats forced Columbia Public Schools to implement a closed campus policy. High School students were not allowed to leave school during the lunch period and had to remain on campus all day.

Friday was the last day of the semester for Columbia Public schools and school officials said things went well. "Our kids are great, attendance is usually low on the last day of the semester but for all the students that were here things went really well," said Rock Bridge High School Principal Mark Maus.

The Columbia Police Department investigated the rumored threats, but found no evidence or anything to validate them.