Closed Churches See Drop in Collections

The church closed because of safety concerns about the ice.

Self says this is the first time in the nine years he has been with the church that it has been closed two weeks in a row.

"This time with the ice, when it came first it was very difficult to get that out of the way, couldn't clear the lot so it made it difficult for people to come in and be able to come in without falling," Self said.

The parking lot at First Christian, like many other churches in the area has not been accessible to cars for the past two Sundays, leaving some wondering if they will see a negative difference in their income for the month of January.

"A lot of folks when they come to church will put their offering in that particular Sunday if they are there, so if we have the doors closed obviously they are not here to do that," Self explained.

Even though the pews have been empty recently, self has faith that if the church has financial problems it will find a way to make things work.

"One thing I've noticed about churches is they find a way to hang in there and make it work, " said Self

He said another reason church finances struggle during winter months is increased costs of heating.

They often make up for those costs with fundraisers.