Closed St. Louis day care claimed state subsidies

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Department of Social Services continued to make payments to a St. Louis day care after it was forced to close.

The Kidz In Action day care was reporting caring for at least 78 children in June 2013 when the city shut it down after inspectors found an electrical hazard and other serious building code violations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Department of Social Services continued to pay more than $50,000 in tuition subsidies for the months of June, July and August 2013.

It's unclear whether the money will be recouped.

Kidz In Action's owner, Tanya Shields, didn't return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.