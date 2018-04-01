Closer Greg Holland, Royals agree to $8.25 million deal

By: The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) - The Kansas City Royals and closer Greg Holland avoided salary arbitration when they agreed to an $8.25 million, one-year contract before their hearing.

Under the terms of Friday's agreement, Holland will receive a $100,000 assignment bonus if he's traded.

The 29-year-old right-hander was 1-3 with a 1.44 ERA for the AL champions and struck out 90 and walked 20 in 62 1-3 innings. He had seven more saves and a 0.82 ERA in the postseason. The Royals reached Game 7 of the World Series before losing to San Francisco.

Holland made $4,725,000 last year and had asked for $9 million when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries last month. The Royals had offered $6.65 million.

He is eligible for free agency after the 2016 season.