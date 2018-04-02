Closet Attackers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two juvenules are in custody after the attack on a St. Louis woman. The incident happened yesterday. The 33-year-old victim told police a man jumped out of a closet, beat her and sexually assaulted her. He then stole her car. Police say they found the vehicle on the city's south side with two juveniles inside. Both have been detained. Their names have not been released. Police say the juveniles could face charges of burglary, forcible sodomy and auto theft.