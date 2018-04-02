Closing Businesses a Growing Trend in Boonville

BOONVILLE - The Hostess Bakery shut down on Monday leaving about 80 employees without jobs, but the factory is one of many leaving the city recently.

"Unfortunately, I'll go on unemployment and look for jobs here and the Columbia area, if I have to, the Sedalia area," said Boonville resident Jeremy Hendren. "A lot of people that I know from Hostess and INDEECO say they're going there already -- Columbia, Sedalia and surroundings. Some of them are going to Jefferson City and some have left to go out of state. They have to uproot their families just to leave and make money because whatever has been here is gone."

Dave's County Market closed down in the middle of August after three decades of business. A street away, two businesses have recently left or reduced work.

INDEECO, an electrical heating and control system company, closed its Boonville plant after 24 years in September to move to Monroe City. The move left around 65 employees with tough decisions. NORDYNE, a heating and cooling production center, is laying off some workers and reducing shifts of others according to residents.

KOMU viewer Linda Vollmer said on Facebook, "Boonville is taking a tremendous blow in the job market...This is devastating to the community. My prayers go out for all. Where do they go from here?"

Fuqua Building Systems decided to close its Boonville plant in late 2011. The modular home manufacturer employed about 175 people at one point.

Caterpillar construction has also needed to lay off workers in the past few years.

KOMU was not able to contact the Boonville city administrator for the story.