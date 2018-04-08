Closing Spots in St. Louis Schools

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Some school officials say a quota system designed to help integrate St. Louis public schools is keeping thousands of students from open spots at magnet schools. School officials say about 2,700 students were on a waiting list this year, though the city's magnet schools had roughly 3,000 open spots. The city's magnet schools have specialized programs in areas like the arts, math and science. At issue is a quota system in place since a 1999 desegregation settlement agreement. The quota requires the magnet programs to be made up of roughly 60 percent black students. However, about 80 percent of the district's students are now black. As a result, many of the magnet schools violate the required racial balance if they take on additional black students.