Clydesdale Ranch Opens for Tours

COOPER COUNTY - Warm Springs Ranch, home of the Budweiser Clydesdales, opened for public tours on Monday. About 90 Clydesdales currently live at Warm Springs Ranch in Cooper County.

The ranch holds two tours a day, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., except on Wednesdays. Each tour has room for 60 people to see the Clydesdales.

John Soto, Warm Springs Ranch Breeding Supervisor, said the number of people coming to see the Clydesdales has increased every year. Soto said the Warm Springs Ranch had more than 16,000 guests last year.

Soto also said the opening date for the ranch does not correspond with baseball's opening day. "I think it's actually more to do with at the end of winter. It's pretty cold here up until April 1 and about April 1 is when everything is nice and thawed out and the horses are having babies. We have a few babies on the ground. So I think it's just the best time of the year to start," Soto said.

Warm Springs Ranch is also home to Hope, the Clydesdale featured in this years Budweiser Super Bowl ad.