Clydesdales Clomp Through Fulton

As they marched, the sound of their hooves could be heard loud and clear.

Fulton adults and children alike, lined the roads as the carriage made six delivery stops along its route through the city.

One child could even be heard saying, "The horses.. I want you by the horses."

Spectators snapped plenty of pictures as everyone tried to get a good look at the large animals.

However, there was a downside to today's events; the spectators were not allowed to pet them.