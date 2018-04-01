CMCA program to hold workshop for women in business

COLUMBIA – The Missouri Women’s Business Center will host an open talk regarding successes and business lessons Friday at noon.

The center is a recently new program within the Central Missouri Community Action and will continue its “Women Who Own It Series” with speaker Carolyn Sullivan.

Jaime Freidrichs, the director of the Missouri Women’s Business Center, said Sullivan’s success in business with over eight years of experience has helped expand her team and her entity.

“She’s a great person for people to learn from and she’s being generous enough to share her stories,” Freidrichs said.

Sullivan is the founder and owner New Chapter Coaching, an organization that offers a number of services and advice to help craft positive leadership in the community.

Sullivan said helping inspire people and taking a look at new professional goals is key.

Some of the services offered at Sullivan’s New Chapter Coaching include:

Executive/Leadership Coaching

Strategic Planning

Leadership Development

Strengths-based Team Building

Freidrichs said the series is to help women see the potential they have in starting and growing successful businesses.

“The goal for the ‘Women Who Own It Series’ is to spotlight successful women business owners in our community, and to give others a chance to learn from them and be inspired by them,” Freidrichs said.

“We want to encourage more women to go into business for themselves and really grasp their success.”

The Missouri Women’s Business Center also holds a six-week business course to help women who are new to business or are thinking about starting their own. The course will start up again in the new year.

Freidrichs said the program serves eight counties – Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau and Osage – and hopes to further its reach in the future.

“Expanding business beyond Columbia is on the horizon,” she said.

“The role I see for the Missouri Women’s Business Center is to really be a catalyst for helping communities grow economically by encouraging women’s business ownership, and the ultimate goal is to create more jobs in our local communities.”