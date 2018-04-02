CMSU Suspends Fraternity For Racially Insensitive Party

A university investigation found that the January event, called a "chicken and beer" party, at the Alpha Kappa Lambda's housing complex mocked the national King holiday. Newspaper reports say people at the party wore doo-rags and baggy pants and then drank beer from 40-ounce bottles and ate fried chicken. The fraternity's national headquarters suspended it Thursday and is taking steps to cancel the chapter's charter. Suspension means that the fraternity can't participate in campus events as a social organization and no longer has access to campus funds.