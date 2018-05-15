CMU Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Class

FAYETTE - Four individuals and four teams will be inducted into the Hairston Hall of Fame at Central Methodist University on Saturday, September 22.

The 2018 class includes Rebecca Barajas, Tyler Lieberman, Ken Oliver and Quintin Norris, the 1980-81 mens' basketball team, 2012-13 mens' golf team, 2012-13 baseball team, and 2013-14 softball team.