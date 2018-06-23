CMU Athletes Shine at NAIA Track and Field National Championship

GULF SHORES, Ala. - Doug Hutcherson and Kaitlyn Loeffler, of Central Methodist University, were two of the highlights from the 63rd annual NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium Friday.

Hutcherson finished third overall in the 5,000 meter race walk for men, while Loeffler finished 10th overall in the same event for women.

Hutcherson's official time was 25:21.48. He received an All-America honor as a result of his performance, the first of his career.

Loeffler finished with a time of 29:23.33, improving upon her 14th place finish in the event at the Indoor National Championships in March.

Central Methodist's Jordan Kukal and Dilan Simmons also placed 12th and 13th, respectively, in the discus event.

Kukal's top throw was 47.37 meters, while Simmon's top throw landed at 47.00 meters.

The National Championships are scheduled to end Sunday.