CMU baseball and softball players dominate HAAC weekly awards

3 years 4 weeks 2 days ago Monday, March 02 2015 Mar 2, 2015 Monday, March 02, 2015 2:42:00 PM CST March 02, 2015 in Sports
By: Reese Johnson, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

FAYETTE - The Central Methodist University baseball and softball teams swept the Heart of America Athletic Conference's weekly awards, as Eagles players won Player and Pitcher of the Week in both sports.

In baseball, the Eagles swept a four-game series with Williams Baptist to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Senior pitcher Ian Walsh threw a complete game, with three strikeouts, allowing four hits and four walks and one unearned run in a 5-1 CMU victory. The performance earned Walsh HAAC Pitcher of the Week honors.

Junior outfielder Joba Ferrell won Player of the Week for hitting .667, with two home runs and five RBIs, scoring four runs and stealing three bases over the four-game series. 

The No. 16 Eagles softball team also had a successful weekend. The team won the NAIA Leadoff Classic Gold Bracket tournament, defeating four top-25 teams, including No. 1 and 2014 national champion Auburn Montgomery.

Junior pitcher Haley Kinnison earned HAAC Pitcher of the Week. Kinnison, a Lee's Summit native, made her CMU debut by no-hitting No. 2 William Carey throwing four strikeouts and allowing just one walk. She picked up a second victory coming in from the bullpen to pitch .2 of an inning, striking out both batters en route to defeating Auburn Montgomery.

Boonville native senior infielder Lindie Adair won Player of the Week after hitting three home runs, with eight RBIs and scoring nine runs over the six game tournament.

 

 

