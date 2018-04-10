CMU baseball earns No. 3 seed in NAIA baseball tournament

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University baseball will face Webber International University (Fla.) in the opening round of the NAIA baseball tournament.

CMU, a No. 3 seed, complied a 42-15 record and received one of 15 at-large bids to the tournament. The Eagles will play Webber International University, a No. 2 seed with a 38-15 record, in Lawrenceville, Ga. Monday at 2 p.m. CST.

The first game of the day will be at 10 a.m. CST between the No. 4 seed The Master's (Calif.) and the No. 5 seed LSU-Shreveport. The winner of that game will face the No. 1 seed, Georgia Gwinnett, at 6 p.m. CST Monday.