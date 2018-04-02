CMU Baseball Earns Two All-America Honors

KANSAS CITY - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that Central Methodist senior pitcher Drew Greiwe and junior infielder Jesse Zellner have been named to the 2013 NAIA Baseball All-America honorable mention team, selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association (NAIA-BCA) All-America Selection Committee.

Greiwe rewrote the Central Methodist record books in 2013 after finishing the season with a school-record nine wins (9-1) in 11 starts that included a record eight complete games and two shutouts, including the school's first perfect game against Graceland (Iowa). The Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) Pitcher of the Year and only unanimous selection to the all-conference team, Greiwe finished the campaign 13th nationally in innings pitched per game (7.00),14th in hits allowed per 9 (6.08), 17th in opposing batting average (0.193) and 29th in wins (9).

In two seasons in Fayette, Greiwe finishes his collegiate career 16-3 with a Central Methodist all-time low 2.57 ERA.

The Macon, Mo., native ends his stint with Central Methodist ranked in the top 10 of the school's history in innings pitched (147.1), strikeouts (155) and wins (16).

Zellner, the HAAC Player of the Year, ranked fifth in the country in runs batted in per game (1.19), 21st in home runs per game (0.19) and 27th in slugging percentage (0.623). The Tonawanda, N.Y., product led the squad in doubles (9), home runs (7), RBI (44) and slugging percentage (.623). He was also the conference leader in slugging percentage and home runs and compiled a 15-game hitting streak during the season.

Greiwe and Zellner helped guide Central Methodist to the HAAC regular-season championship for the first time since 1975 and HAAC Baseball Championship Series Spring Classic title, clinching a berth in the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The national postseason tournament berth was the first in program history.

Thirty-four student-athletes named to the first and second teams. An additional 34 players received honorable mentions.