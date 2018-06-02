CMU Baseball Splits at William Woods

FULTON -- The Central Methodist baseball team split a doubleheader at William Woods on Tuesday evening. The Eagles (14-15) won the first game 2-1 against the Owls (25-14) but lost the second contest 5-4.

Central Methodist trailed 1-0 in the first game before scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Dustin Ray reached base on an error and later scoring the tying run on a bobbled ball by William Woods. Mason Mershon provided the game-winning RBI on a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Matt Gessner.

The Eagles' Zeb Wallace (2-0) picked up the victory on the mound. He allowed one earned run on seven hits and struck out six batters.

Kyle Burns (3-1) took the loss. He pitched 1.2 innings of relief, allowing two unearned runs on one hit.

In game two, the visitors staked to a 3-1 lead after scoring three runs in the top of the third inning. Doyle Bohr singled to center field, scoring Andrew Homfeld for the first run of the half inning. Vincent Steele had a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-1. Eli Bowers hit a RBI single to third base, scoring Bohr to increase the margin to two runs.

The Owls responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game. A RBI single by Steele in the top of the fifth gave the Eagles a one-run lead, but two runs by the Owls in the bottom of the inning gave William Woods the victory, with the game-winning run scored by Justin Elmore.

Zach Secoy (2-0) got the win out of the bullpen. He pitched 0.1 innings of hitless ball. Matt Thomas earned his seventh save of the season with two innings of hitless relief to close out the game.

Travis Tompson (0-1) suffered the defeat. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits.

Central Methodist will travel to Missouri Valley for a four-game series on April 14-15. First pitch on Saturday is set for 1 p.m. CDT.