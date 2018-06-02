CMU Baseball Sweeps 3-Game Series vs. Roosevelt

FAYETTE, MO -- The Central Methodist baseball team defeated Roosevelt in two games on Saturday by scores of 5-4 and 8-4.

The Eagles (5-4) swept the three-games series against the Lakers (0-6) and have now won four straight contests.

In the first game, Roosevelt jumped on top 3-0 in the top of the second inning. The Eagles cut the deficit to one run after plating two in the bottom of the frame. Dustin Ray scored the first run of the game for Central Methodist from second base on a failed pickoff attempt.

Two batters later, Alfredo Souffront hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Steve Bazner.

The Eagles took the lead for good in the next inning. Daniel Peters led off the bottom of the third inning with a double and later tied the game at 3 after a throwing error. Brennen Wood's RBI single to left field gave the home team a 4-3 upper hand. James Vega scored from third base on a passed ball to increase the margin to two runs.

Roosevelt plated one run in the top of the seventh inning, but Nelson Marchan closed the door on the Lakers to pick up his first save of the season. Rhett Quinlan (1-0), earned the victory, pitching five innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out six. Marchan threw two innings of relief, giving up only one earned run on two hits.

In the second game, Central Methodist took a 4-1 advantage after scoring three runs in the fourth inning. Matt Gessner singled to right-center, scoring Wood and Ray. Bazner singled to right field to bring home Gessner.

After Roosevelt scored two runs in the top of the fifth to trim the difference to 4-3, the Eagles answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Wood tallied a RBI single, and Vega crossed home on a double-steal play. Central Methodist added two insurance runs in the bottom of the inning for the final margin of 8-4.

Tyler Paule (2-0), claimed the win, allowing four earned runs on six hits in five innings on the mound. He also fanned five batters. AJ Pfeifer came out of the bullpen to record his first save of the year with two innings of

one-hit, scoreless ball.

The Eagles travel to Southwest Baptist for a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 6. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT.