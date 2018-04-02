CMU Basketball Signs John Palmer

FAYETTE, MO - As Central Methodist looks to replace seven seniors, including four starters, from a team coming off a Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal appearance, men's basketball coach Jeff Sherman believes the Eagles have found a major piece in 5'10 redshirt junior guard John Palmer.

"We are most excited and thrilled to include John in our family," Sherman said. "As one can easily tell by his statistics and accomplishments over the past few years, he brings a wealth of experience, talent and expertise to our program at a time where it is needed."

Palmer, originally from Palmer, Alaska, has primarily played point guard for Pierce Community College (Wash.) for two seasons. He was named first team All-NWAACC (Northwest Athletic Association of Community Colleges) last season after averaging 10 points, three assists and 2.6 rebounds per game for a squad that went 25-6. Palmer was a second team All-NWAACC choice in 2011-12.

Palmer was a four-year starter for Colony High School in Alaska. He helped lead the Knights to three Northern Lights Conference (NLC) championship games, one 4A state championship contest and the 2008 NLC title. He was twice named the NLC MVP and was a first team All-State pick his senior season.

"He is very intelligent both on and off the court and has the work ethic and leadership ability to help separate our program," Sherman stated. "The addition of Palmer will strengthen what was already considered one of the better back courts in the conference. John is use to winning, but more importantly, is willing to do all the things necessary to be successful and win championships."