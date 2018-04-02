CMU Basketball Signs Sixth Varsity Recruit

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University men's basketball Coach Jeff Sherman announced the signing of his sixth recruit, Eric McDaniel.

McDaniel is a transfer from North Central Missouri. He averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals per game this past season.

"Eric is a very nice all-around player that will bring a wealth of playing experience and talent to our program," Sherman said. "He works very hard, is a relentless rebounder, and keeps getting better each year.

Sherman says he sees an addition of one or two more varsity recruits before concluding the team's recruiting efforts.