CMU Basketball Signs Sixth Varsity Recruit

4 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, July 02 2013 Jul 2, 2013 Tuesday, July 02, 2013 2:32:26 PM CDT July 02, 2013 in Basketball

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University men's basketball Coach Jeff Sherman announced the signing of his sixth recruit, Eric McDaniel.

McDaniel is a transfer from North Central Missouri. He averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals per game this past season.

"Eric is a very nice all-around player that will bring a wealth of playing experience and talent to our program," Sherman said. "He works very hard, is a relentless rebounder, and keeps getting better each year.

Sherman says he sees an addition of one or two more varsity recruits before concluding the team's recruiting efforts.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5am 23°
6am 23°
7am 24°
8am 27°