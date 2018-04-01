CMU Completes Two Weekend Track & Field Meets

FAYETTE, MO -- The Central Methodist men's and women's track and field teams competed Saturday in the Billiken Invitational in St. Louis and the William Jewell Invitational in Liberty, Missouri.

On the men's side in the Billiken Invitational, Kris Kuoppamaki placed first in the Long Jump with a jump of 6.43 meters. Derek Musgrove took the top spot in the Triple Jump with a leap of 13.02 meters. Carey Nolan placed third in the 200 Meter Dash in 21.79 seconds and second in the 400 Meter Run in 48.85 seconds. Reigning HAAC Outdoor Male Track Athlete of the Week Lucas Manring finished second in the 1,500 Meter Run in 3:59.25. The 4 x 400 Meter Relay team of Nolan, Manring, Bryan Lechner and Bryan Groeper took third in the event with a season-best time of 3:24.03. Lechner was third in the Long Jump with a jump of 6.28 meters.



On the women's side in the Billiken Invitational, Kate Fulton took third in the High Jump, clearing 1.62 meters.

At the William Jewell Invitational, reigning HAAC Outdoor Male Field Athlete of the Week Jordan Kukal took first for the men in the Discus Throw with a throw of 48.11 meters. For the women, Melissa Morrow was third in the Hammer Throw at 42.70 meters. Reigning HAAC Outdoor Female Field Athlete of the Week Kelly Klusmeyer was second in the Discus Throw at 39.37 meters.

Central Methodist will participate in the Mule Relays on Friday, April 20, in Warrensburg, Missouri.