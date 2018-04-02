CMU Golf Teams Complete Day One of the Eagle Open

BOONVILLE, MO -- The Central Methodist men's and women's golf teams hosted day one of the Eagle Open on Monday at the Hailridge Golf Course.

"Today went well," Central Methodist men's golfer Ty Lieberman, who fired a team-low 73 on the first day, said. "Overall, I'm very pleased with my round. I'm also pleased with how the team performed. We had a good showing and proved our strength in the conference."

On the women's side, Central Methodist women's golfer Jessie Norton shot a team-low 92 on Monday.

The tournament will conclude on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. CT.