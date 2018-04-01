CMU Golf Teams Wrap Up Baker Spring Invitational

LAWRENCE, KS -- The Central Methodist men's and women's golf teams concluded play Thursday in the Baker Spring Invitational. The men's team finished sixth overall.

Central Methodist women's golfer Kelli Esquivel finished in 10th place to lead her team. She shot a 195 for the tournament. Kayla Esquivel finished 15th overall, tallying a score of 206. Mallorie Renth finished 17th with a 211.

On the men's side, the Eagles' Ty Lieberman and Wesley Sowell each scored a 75 in the final round to finish tied for 21st overall with a tournament total of 238. Ty Peasel rounded out the top three golfers for Central Methodist, firing a 239 at the Alvamer Golf Course.

Avila won the women's team portion of the tournament, while Bethany won the men's team title. Avila's Mattie Wilmore won the women's individual title, and Bethany's Ben Johnson took the top spot individually on the men's side.

Central Methodist will participate in the upcoming HAAC Tournament. The Eagles will host the women's tournament, while the men's tournament will take place at Millwood Golf Course in Springfield, Missouri.