CMU Golfer, Julian Taylor, Wins Golfer of the Week

KANSAS CITY - After a dominating performance at the WWU Spring Invitational, Julian Taylor was named the American Midwest Conference and the NAIA National Men's Golfer of the Week for the second time this season.

Taylor, a junior at William Woods University, led the charge for the No. 4 Owls to a 41-stroke win and set a new school and tournament record at Tanglewood G.C. He shot an eight-par (68-68) to lead the team to a 36-hole total of 13-under par, 565.

The two-time all-American now has two wins on the season with one at the WWU Spring Invite and the other at the 25th Embry-Riddle Eagle Invitational. Taylor has a 72.21 average score on the season that ranks 14th-best in the NAIA.

Next up for the Owls is the Eagle Invitational on Apr. 14-15 in Booneville, Mo.