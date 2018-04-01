CMU Head Football Coach Intends for Full Fecovery

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University's head football coach, Jody Ford, informed CMU administration and the football team that he has cancer on Saturday.

"I anticipate a full and rapid recovery, and I have faith that both myself and the Eagle football program are on the path to greater things. As a courtesy to my family during this time, I ask for privacy as we focus on my condition," Ford said.

Ford will continue to be head coach. On days Ford cannot make it to practice, assistant coach Miguel Paredes will fill in. Even then, Ford will be able to participate in practices and meetings through technology.

"Jody is a competitor and we know he will overcome any obstacles placed in his way," Athletic Director Ken Oliver said. "Jody's focus and ours is on our student-athletes and continuing to give them the best experience possible."