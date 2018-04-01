CMU High Jumpers Earn Weekly Honors

KANSAS CITY — Two Central Missouri University indoor track high jumpers earned Heart of America Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week awards announced Monday. Senior Kate Fulton and freshman Kyle Jones earned the award after their performances this past Saturday at the Snowbird Invitational. For the second week in a row, the Eagles swept the weekly award on both men's and women's side.

Fulton, a Branson, Mo. native, claimed first place in the high jump at Saturday's competition. The two-time All-American ranks second in the nation in the NAIA with a National "A" standard jump of 1.67 meters.

On the men's side, Jones, a freshman from Lake Ozark, Mo., cleared 1.95 meters, claiming first place at Saturday's competition.

Both athletes will represent CMU as candidates for NAIA's Athlete of the Week awards announced Wednesday afternoon.