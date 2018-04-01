CMU Jumper Earns HAAC Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

KANSAS CITY — Central Methodist University jumper Shelby Garrigus earned the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award announced Monday.

The senior sealed her trip the the national meet with two first-place finishes in the triple jump and long jump. She won the triple jump with a leap of 11.2 meters on her first attempt, then added another win with a 5.35 long jump.

Garrigus represents the conference in the weekly NAIA Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award, to be announced Wednesday.