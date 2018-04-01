CMU Men Fall to Vanguard

FULLERTON, CA -- Vanguard University defeated Central Methodist University 77-62 Wednesday on the final day of the Hope Classic.

The Lions (5-2) opened the game on a 13-2 run through the first 6:16 before the Eagles (5-4) trimmed the first-half deficit to three points, 23-20, at the 4:37 mark off a fastbreak layup by Elliott Black. Trailing 31-20, the Green and Black closed the first half on a 7-0 run in a span of 2:18. A Derek Kitch old-fashioned three-point play highlighted the brief spurt, but Vanguard led 31-27 at the break.

The Lions scored the first six points of the second half. Preston Wynne hit a three-pointer and was also fouled on the play. Following the free throw, his team held the 37-27 upper hand with 17:50 remaining in the contest.

Central Methodist answered with a 19-11 spree to cut the margin to 48-46 at the 12:05 point. Melvin Tillman tallied 12 of his team-high 20 points during the nearly five-minute stretch. Two Tillman free throws kept the margin at two points, 50-48, as late as 10:04 remaining, but a trey by Vanguard's Chris Gorman ignited a 27-14 run to finish off the game.

Wynee finished with 32 points and nine rebounds. He was 12-of-24 from the field and 7-of-13 from distance.

Gorman added 18 points. Taylor Kelly had 10.

Tillman tallied nine rebounds and six assists in the contest. Eric Franklin came up with 13 points. Black had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Vanguard won despite being outrebounded 45-34.

The Lions shot 42.6-percent (29-of-68) from the field and 37-percent (10-of-27) from behind the arc.

The Eagles hit 37.1-percent (23-of-62) from the floor, including six treys, and 10-of-13 (76.9-percent) from the charity stripe.

Central Methodist hosts Harris-Stowe State University on Monday, November 26. Tipoff from Puckett Field House is set for 7 p.m. CT.