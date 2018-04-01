CMU Men in Third After First Day of William Woods Invite

FULTON, MO - The Central Methodist men's golf team is in third place following the first round of the William Woods Spring Invitational on Monday. The Eagle women's golf team is in eighth place.

On the men's side, Nathaniel Oliver fired a 73 to lead the Eagles. Austin Rapp tallied a 74, while Ty Lieberman posted a first-day score of 75. Brad Howell and Logan McDaniel each shot a 78. Andrew Behrle carded an 82. Ryan Rost shot an 85. Jordan Haag shot an 86.

In women's action, Central Methodist's Kayla Esquivel entered the clubhouse after day one with an 87. Alannah Hustead shot an 89. Ashley Spaulding shot a 102. Katie Lee carded a 109.

The tournament concludes Tuesday.