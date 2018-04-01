CMU Men Place Second at Baker Invite, Women Earn Fourth

BALDWIN CITY, KS - Kayla Esquivel finished second overall Thursday to lead the Central Methodist women's golf team at the Baker Spring Invitational. The Eagles' men's team placed second, while the women's team finished fourth.

In men's action, Baker finished ahead of second-place Central Methodist by just one stroke, as the Eagles finished with a 637 (315-322). Nathaniel Oliver was tied for third after shooting a two-day score of 11-over 155 (77-78). Ty Lieberman was fifth with a 156 (75-81). Brad Howell, rounding out the top three for the team, was ninth overall with a 160 (79-81).

Central Methodist's Logan McDaniel, playing as an independent, placed 10th with a 162 (86-76).

On the women's side, Central Methodist carded a 789 (399-390). Esquivel shot a two-day score of 184 (90-94). Kayla's sister, Kelli Esquivel, finished tied for 12th with a 201 (103-98). Jessi Norton(99-103) and Ashley Spaulding (107-95) tied for 15th with a 202.

The Central Methodist men's golf team participates in the HAAC Tournament April 29-30. The Eagles' women's golf team takes part in the tournament May 6-7.