CMU Men's & Women's Soccer to Host Free Clinic

FAYETTE, MO - The Central Methodist men's and women's soccer teams will host the fourth annual Howard County Soccer Clinic at Davis Field on Sunday, April 21, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, coach Dan Schmidlin announced. The clinic is free for boys and girls ages 4-12.

"Our players and coaching staff look forward to this event every year to help promote our beautiful game," Schmidlin said. "It is very important to continue to grow our sport."

The Central Methodist men's soccer team is coming off its best season in school history after posting a 12-6-1 mark in 2012. The women's soccer team finished last season 11-7. Both teams have posted back-to-back winning seasons.