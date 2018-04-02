CMU Men's Basketball Defeats Baptist Bible

OLATHE, KS -- Melvin Tillman and Elliott Black combined for 29 points as Central Methodist University picked up a 72-61 victory over Baptist Bible College on the last day of the MidAmerica Nazarene Tip-Off Classic.

Tillman has led the Eagles (2-0) in scoring in the first two contests of the season, tallying 15 points in Saturday's game on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

Central Methodist got rolling early and built a 15-5 lead seven minutes into the game. With his team leading 27-18, a Cody Anderson bucket triggered a 9-0 run. Two Black free throws made the score 36-18 with 3:44 remaining in the first half.

The Eagles shot 50-percent (15-of-30) from the floor in the first 20 minutes as the team built a 42-24 advantage over Baptist Bible (0-2).

The Green and Black opened the second half in similar fashion to the first, and the lead swelled to as many as 23 points, 55-32, after Nathan Jackson's trey with 13:12 on the clock. Central Methodist led by double digits the rest of the way.

Black finished with a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) on 4-of-7 shooting and was 6-of-8 from the free throw line. Jackson had nine points on three made shots from behind the arc. Darian Davis was a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor to end with nine points.

Dione Greer scored a game-high 28 points (13-of-21) and pulled down nine rebounds in the losing effort. Kevin Gidney added seven points.

The Eagles were 25-of-56 (44.6-percent) from the field, 7-of-21 (33.3-percent) from distance and 15-of-24 (62.5-percent) from the charity stripe in 40 minutes.

Baptist Bible shot 41.8-percent (28-of-67) from the floor but was only 2-of-12 (16.7-percent) from three-point range. The team was also 3-of-7 (42.9-percent) from the free throw line.

Central Methodist hosts Saint Louis Christian College on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT inside Puckett Field House.