CMU Men's Golf Wins Missouri Valley Invite

MARSHALL, Mo. -- Ty Lieberman and Brad Howell finished tied for second overall to lead the Central

Methodist men's golf team to a first-place finish in the Missouri Valley Spring Invitational.

The Eagles' women's golf team placed second in the tournament.

On the men's side, the Green and Black totaled a 600 (299-301) over the two-day event, finishing eight strokes better than Evangel (Mo.). Lieberman fired a 75 on Tuesday and shot a combined 148 (73-75) in two days, finishing plus-four for the tournament. Howell's 74 on each day of competition also gave him a total of 148.

The Eagles' Nathaniel Oliver tied for ninth overall, carding a 152 (77-75). Austin Rapp was tied for 12th with a two-day score of 153 (75-78).

On the women's side, Central Methodist carded a 757 (374-383). Alannah Hustead finished third overall after a two-day score of 182 (89-93). Kayla Esquivel was two strokes back for the tournament with a 184 (84-100), tying for fourth. Jessie Norton rounded out the top three Eagles' players, placing eighth with a combined score of 191 (100-91).

Central Methodist hosts the Eagle Open on April 15-16 at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville, Mo. Shotgun start is set for 9 a.m. CT.